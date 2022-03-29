Queens pawn shop owner savagely beaten

A Queens pawn shop owner was brutally beaten with a metal pipe in an attack in his store.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday at the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Ave in the Jamaica neighborhood.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the store.

Police found the 60-year-old store owner with severe trauma to his head.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say a man walked into the store and started to assault the victim with an object in the head multiple times in a gruesome attack. FOX 5 News reported that the attacker used a metal pipe.

The attacker then took off from the store heading westbound on Jamaica Avenue. The motive for the attack was unknown.



Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He was described as approximately 5'7", 150 pounds, with a medium build, and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants, and black shoes.