Antisemitic graffiti discovered in Queens week after similar incident

The Brief More locations in Queens were vandalized with nearly a dozen swastikas, about a week after a similar incident. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted about the incident on X, saying that Highland Park and Forest Park were vandalized with "at least 11 swastikas." The NYPD report that the discovery of the graffiti at both sites took place on the same day, May 10.



More locations in Queens were vandalized with nearly a dozen swastikas, about a week after a similar incident.

Antisemitic vandalism in Queens

What we know:

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted about the incident on X, saying that Highland Park and Forest Park were vandalized with "at least 11 swastikas."

The NYPD report that the discovery of the graffiti at both sites took place on the same day, May 10. Five swastikas were found on Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, and six were found on the underpass on 72nd Road and Union Turnpike.

What they're saying:

New York City Parks provided a statement regarding the vandalism:

"Hate has no place in our parks. When bias graffiti or hate speech is discovered, we work to remove it immediately."

The backstory:

Multiple locations in Queens, including synagogues, were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti about a week ago.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the vandalism shortly after Menin posted about it.