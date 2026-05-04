Multiple Queens locations vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, NYC Council speaker says

The Brief Multiple locations in Queens, including synagogues, were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti overnight, according to the New York City Council speaker. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, along with Councilmembers Lynn Schulman and Phil Wong, issued a statement regarding the situation. Mayor Zohran Mamdani also commented on the incident.



Multiple locations in Queens, including synagogues, were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti overnight, according to the New York City Council speaker.

Antisemitic hate crimes

What we know:

Several synagogues and private homes were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, in Queens.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, along with Councilmembers Lynn Schulman and Phil Wong, issued this statement:

"When rabbis and congregants arrived to pray this morning, they expected to be met with their usual loving community. When a family woke up, they were prepared to begin an otherwise normal week. Instead, they were met with terrifying signals of hatred and threats of violence.

"We are in contact with the NYPD, which is investigating and searching for at least four individuals responsible for the terrible incidents. The graffiti will be removed once the investigation is complete. With antisemitism on the rise here and across the globe, we will always stand up for our Jewish community and fight back against hate."

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a statement regarding the situation on X: