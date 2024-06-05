MTA conductor struck in face while stopping fight in Queens: NYPD

article

Police are searching for the man who struck an MTA conductor in the face while breaking up a fight at a train station in Queens.

It happened on Monday, May 20, around 11:50 p.m. when the 36-year-old conductor stopped a fight on the Parsons Boulevard/Archer Avenue- Jamaica Center train platform.

After the fight, the man left the scene. The conductor suffered a minor injury, police said.

Police said the man has a dark complexion, approximately 35 to 40 years old, 180 pounds, and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans and a black du-rag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).