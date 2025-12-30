Queens mother charged with murder after infant son found dead at home

The Brief A Queens woman was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old son. Police said Nicole Boodhai, 28, was taken into custody and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the woman’s injuries appeared to be self-inflicted and identified her as the child’s mother.



A Queens woman was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old son after police responded to a reported assault inside a home Monday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

Police said Nicole Boodhai, 28, was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

She was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault at about 1:37 p.m. inside a residence on 157th Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 15-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive and a 28-year-old woman with slash wounds to her wrists.

Emergency medical responders transported both victims to a nearby hospital, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition.

The child was identified as Charlie Ramraykha, 1, who lived at the 157th Street address, police said.

What we don't know:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.