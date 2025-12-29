15-month-old baby dies in Queens; woman found injured, NYPD says

The Brief A 15-month-old baby was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in Jamaica, Queens, according to the NYPD. A 28-year-old woman was discovered with slashes on her wrists. The cause of the baby's death is not yet known.



A 15-month-old baby was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in Jamaica, Queens, according to the NYPD.

15-month-old boy dead

What we know:

Police report that a 911 call was made at 1:37 p.m. regarding an assault. After arriving at 108-33 157th Street, police discovered a 15-month-old boy and a 28-year-old woman.

The baby was found unconscious and unresponsive, and the woman had slashes on her wrists, police say. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead. The woman is currently in stable condition.

The 15-month-old has been identified as Charlie Ramraykha.

No arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the baby's death is not yet known. It is also not known how the woman was injured.

The identity of the woman is not known yet. The relationship between the two is not confirmed, but law enforcement sources have told FOX 5 NY that she is the baby's mother.