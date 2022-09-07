Queens man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

article

A Queens man has won a $1,000,000 top prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off game.

Michael Spivey of St. Albans bought the winning Lucky Dog ticket at Associated Supermarket on 89th St. in the Jamaica neighborhood.

Spivey received his prize as a one-time, lump sum of $526,526 after required withholdings.

RELATED: Long Island man wins $10M lottery... again!

Spivey is not the only recent million-dollar winner. Last month, a Garden City man claimed a $1M Powerball second prize and a Deer Park man also claimed a $1M Powerball second prize.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,517,682 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.