Queens man arraigned after police found an arsenal of weapons in his car

A Queens man was arraigned on criminal charges following a traffic stop where police found an arsenal of weapons in his vehicle, the Queens DA office said.

Jud Sampson, 27, was arrested on June 17 when police pulled him over in his black Ford Explorer with a blacked-out license plate at 1:30 a.m.

Police recovered a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol, ammunition, knives, a machete, stun gun, whip, a body armor vest with an NYPD patch

inside it, an MTA vest and a baton with writing on it that read "Left Me No Choice."

"We must protect our city. When a person is pulled over and possesses a loaded semi-automatic gun, more than 170 total rounds of ammunition, multiple weapons, body armor, an NYPD patch and an MTA vest, just a few blocks from the airport, we are very concerned. This investigation is ongoing and I thank the NYPD for apprehending the defendant on a routine traffic stop before anything else happened," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Sampson was arraigned on a criminal complaint charging him with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition, unlawful use of police uniform of emblem; and issuance, number, location and condition of vehicle plates.

Sampson will face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.