Queens man arrested with arsenal of weapons in traffic stop: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens following a traffic stop where police found an arsenal of weapons in his vehicle, the NYPD said.

Jud Sampson, 27, was arrested when police pulled him over in his black Ford Explorer with a blacked-out license plate at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police recovered a 9mm Glock, 9 loaded magazines, heavy body armor, handcuffs, NYPD uniform items, two stun guns, multiple knives, and a weighted whip.

During a press conference, police said he's an example of the potential dangers the weapons he possessed pose to the safety of everyday New Yorkers.

"Our members out there, 1:30 in the morning, members of our Public Safety team, many were sleeping. Our officers were out there making sure that we are safe. Our community is safe, people traveling late at night, traveling from their events, traveling to and from work are safe," NYPD Chief Jeff Maddrey said. "They're out there looking for patterns looking for ghost vehicles, looking for mopeds."

Some of the charges he will face include nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, four counts regarding extended magazines, and criminal possession of a firearm.