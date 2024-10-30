Queens leaders unveil 7-point plan to improve safety on Roosevelt Avenue

New York City and state lawmakers have unveiled a new seven-point plan to restore safety to a two-mile stretch of Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The initiative, known as "Operation Restore Roosevelt," aims to tackle illegal dumping, drug activity, brothels, and human trafficking across Jackson Heights, Elmhurst, and Corona.

"Everyone deserves to walk safely down Roosevelt Avenue," said NYC Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents the 25th District. "We know that we are in a crisis moment right now… what we've been doing for decades on Roosevelt Avenue has not worked."

According to New York State Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, local officials have been asking city and state agencies to invest in Roosevelt Avenue, but nothing has been done.

"We started to ask, ‘Here is what we need, can you deliver it?’" Cruz said. "We got tired of waiting, and we are now saying we are demanding it."

The newly introduced plan outlines increased inspections and enforcement by city and state agencies, better lighting under the elevated 7 train line, and stricter licensing requirements for hotels and massage parlors.

The community has voiced concerns about the current conditions, especially residents and local business owners who have been affected by the unsafe environment.

"Saturday evening my child and I had to walk through Roosevelt Ave. to go to an event," said Victoria Medelius, president of the PS398 Parent Association. "I had to keep him distracted, because just in waiting 20 seconds for the light to change, I saw three individuals soliciting themselves."

Additional measures in the plan include requiring hotels and massage parlors to obtain proper licenses to combat trafficking.

Local leaders have acknowledged that funding will be essential to carry out the plan. They are seeking support from city or state funding sources, but they are prepared to make room in their own budgets if external funds are not secured.