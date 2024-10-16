Operation targets crime, quality-of-life issues on Queens' Roosevelt Avenue

An effort, focusing on quality-of-life concerns and crime, is underway to clean up Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The city is aiming to clean up the troubled section of Jackson Heights by surging police onto the busy thoroughfare filled with brothels, sex trafficking, illegal street vendors and other issues.

"Operation Restore Roosevelt" will focus on quality-of-life concerns and crime along Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens.

'Operation Restore Roosevelt'

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says "Operation Restore Roosevelt" is a multi-agency approach:

The Department of Buildings will enforce illegal occupancies.

The Department of Transportation will crack down on dilapidated dining sheds.

The FDNY will identify fire hazards.

The Department of Sanitation will address vendor violations and illegal dumping.

Neighbors, families and local business owners are relieved to see the city is finally taking action.

"The NYPD will be working to reduce retail theft and the sale of stolen goods," said interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon. "Additionally, removing illegal, unlicensed vendors and illegal vehicles in the surrounding area, which is important to all of you, and also eliminating prostitution."

Last month, FOX 5 NY followed behind police as they raided a brothel on Roosevelt Avenue. Officers stormed inside and rescued a woman who they claimed was a victim of sex trafficking. A man, accused of paying for sex, was arrested.

Neighbors, families and local business owners are relieved to see the city is finally taking action.

"This road should be the pride of our city, but for too long it has been plagued by persistent public safety and quality-of-life issues. We won’t allow this to continue any longer," Adams said.