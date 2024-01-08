Expand / Collapse search
Queens house fire leaves 2 dead

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Jamaica
FOX 5 NY
article

FDNY firefighters battle a house fire in Queens. (Credit: CitizenApp)

NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a two-alarm house fire in Queens on Monday evening. 

Officials say firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a private dwelling just after 6 p.m. on 164th Street in Jamaica, Queens.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the home's basement, 1st floor, second floor and attic.

Two people were found at the scene and pronounced dead.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury fighting the fire.

The fire was brought under control by around 7:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victims have not yet been identified. 