Queens house fire leaves 2 dead
NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a two-alarm house fire in Queens on Monday evening.
Officials say firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a private dwelling just after 6 p.m. on 164th Street in Jamaica, Queens.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the home's basement, 1st floor, second floor and attic.
Two people were found at the scene and pronounced dead.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury fighting the fire.
The fire was brought under control by around 7:40 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the victims have not yet been identified.