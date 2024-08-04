Queens house fire injures 6, 3 critically: FDNY

Six people were injured after a fire broke out in a Queens house Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said that the fire started around 7 a.m. at a three-story building on 37th Road near 69th Street in Woodside. 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire began in the basement and was brought under control within about an hour, the FDNY said.

Of the six injuries, three were life-threatening, the FDNY said. Additionally, one person and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This comes after a five-alarm fire in Queens Village that injured fourteen people, including 11 firefighters.

All the injuries are described as minor.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.