5-alarm fire in Queens injures 14, including 11 firefighters
QUEENS - Fourteen people including 11 firefighters are injured after a five-alarm fire broke out in Queens on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m.
Video from Citizen App shows the scene on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village.
FDNY's Acting Chief of Department John Esposito says the fire spread quickly.
Forty-four units and more than 200 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.
All the injuries are described as minor.
There is no word on what caused the fire.