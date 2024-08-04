5-alarm fire in Queens injures 14, including 11 firefighters

Fourteen people including 11 firefighters are injured after a five-alarm fire broke out in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m.

Video from Citizen App shows the scene on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens Village.

FDNY's Acting Chief of Department John Esposito says the fire spread quickly.

Forty-four units and more than 200 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

All the injuries are described as minor.

There is no word on what caused the fire.