Video: Queens hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 7:44PM
South Jamaica
A woman is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect after a despicable hit and run in Queens on Sunday morning.

NEW YORK - A woman is in critical condition after being pinned under a car during a hit-and-run in Queens.

Home surveillance video shows a white truck striking a parked car several times near 120th Avenue and 167th Street in South Jamaica, Queens on Sunday.

Three people come out onto the street to confront the truck's driver, who then speeds away, striking an SUV and sending it into the trio, including a 49-year-old woman who was pinned beneath the SUV.

Neighbors could be seen running out onto the street to try and remove the woman from underneath the car.

The truck, which has the name of "Pawar Builders," a local auto repair shop, written on the side was reportedly abandoned at a church near 108th Street and 64th Place.

The victim has been hospitalized and is currently listed in critical condition. 

Police say the suspect is still at large and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.