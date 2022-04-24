Mayor Adams announces $900M traffic safety investment

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would be investing $900 million to tackle traffic safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The investment will advance the goals laid out in the NYC Streets Plan to rapidly build out critical street safety and public transportation infrastructure.

Adams also announced that the city had begun work on designating five protected bike lanes for physical infrastructure upgrades to protect cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

"This investment is a game-changer," Mayor Adams said in a statement. "Too many New Yorkers have lost their lives to the traffic violence crisis, and we are seeing cities across the country struggle just like us, but this historic investment will allow New Yorkers to walk and cycle around our city without fear.

According to new data, there has been a 44% increase in traffic fatalities during the first three months of 2022, compared to the same time period last year.

RELATED: NYC traffic deaths up 44% since 2021

The investment follows an announcement from last week that 150 streets would participate in the 2022 Open Streets program.

Mayor Adams is sending a strong message to New Yorkers that our city’s path forward is on streets for people," said Danny Harris, executive director of Transportation Alternatives. "The ‘NYC Streets Plan’ will be transformational for New York and give New Yorkers safe, equitable, affordable, and sustainable options to get around with more bike lanes, bus lanes, and pedestrian space."