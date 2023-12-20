Queens fire: FDNY officials battle blaze at Sunnyside apartment

article

FDNY officials are battling a fire on top of a 6-story multifamily apartment building in Queens.



SkyFOX video shows multiple firefighters attempting to put out a fire that had spread from the top floor to the cockloft of the building, located on 47th Avenue in Sunnyside.



It is unclear at this time if there are people inside and whether they have been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

