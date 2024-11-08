Possible car explosion in Queens damages homes, downs power lines

Fire officials are investigating a possible car explosion that took place on 133rd Street in Queens.

According to officials, the explosion damaged at least two vehicles and six homes in Ozone Park.

SkyFOX flew over the area, where there was a heavy police presence.

The fire damaged and mangled power lines, prompting a response from Con Edison crews, who are currently inspecting the scene.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear what caused the explosion.

The investigation remains ongoing.