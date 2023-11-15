Man, 19, dies after found bleeding from head between cars of Queens E train

A 19-year-old man found unconscious and unresponsive on an E train subway car in Queens has died, the NYPD announced.

Police responded Tuesday just after 9 p.m. at the Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue subway station in the Jamaica section.

According to police, the victim, who was found bleeding from the head, was lying on the floor of the northbound E train subway car.

EMS responded and transported him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary info showed the man was found between cars. Trauma suggests he was climbing up the train, hit his head and fell.

There is no foul play suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim has not been released.