Queens drug bust reveals fentanyl danger to children

Just days after a tragedy involving fentanyl left a 1-year-old boy dead, another child was potentially exposed to the deadly drug in Queens..

This time the bust included high-powered weapons in a Queens Village home where a 10-year-old lives.

The NYPD held a news conference Wednesday about the drug bust in Queens Village to highlight the widespread fentanyl problem and concerns about children being exposed to the fatal drug.

Police displayed about four kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and presses that are used for packaging and distributing drugs.

Detectives say there was also evidence that the drugs were being mixed with fentanyl.

The large drug operation was in a single-family home where a 10-year-old boy lived, putting his life in danger.

"A kids bedroom. Across the hall is fatal doses of illegal narcotics is just across the hall from where a 10-year-old child is sleeping. It is completely unacceptable." — Dep. Chief Jerry O'Sullivan

Multiple guns, including a high-capacity rifle were also confiscated.

Five adults are now under arrest.

The incident comes less than a week after Nicholas Dominici, 1, died after being exposed to the toxic opioid while taking nap inside a Bronx daycare.

The investigation remains ongoing.