Queens doorman punched in face, suffers fracture after encountering stranger in basement

The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the man who punched a doorman in the face causing a fracture.

According to cops, the 68-year-old doorman initially encountered the stranger in the basement of the residential building at 104-21 68 Drive in Forest Hills on June 26 at about 9:18 p.m.

The victim asked the man to leave. The suspect did not comply and then followed the man into the elevator to the first floor where he punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, said police.

Video of the assault was released by police.

The doorman, who initially refused treatment, was later treated at Flushing Hospital Medical Center for a facial fracture.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls/texts remain confidential, said police.

