Man accused of killing Queens delivery worker is released on bail

A Queens man accused of gunning down a restaurant delivery worker made bail and has been released.

Glenn Hirsch appeared in a courtroom in Kew Gardens on Monday. A judge set bail at $500,000.

Police arrested Hirsch earlier this month. His lawyer, Michael Horn, said Hirsch has maintained his innocence and that cops got the wrong guy.

Investigators said he stalked Zhiwen Yan, 45, a delivery worker, and other workers at the Great Wall Restaurant for weeks over his demand for more duck sauce. The murder has since been referred to as the "duck sauce killer" case.

Yan, who had worked at the restaurant for more than 20 years, was shot dead as he drove off on his scooter to make a delivery in Forest Hills on April 30, police said.

"A petty dispute over a takeout order became an obsessive point of contention for the defendant, who began to stalk and harass employees at the restaurant for months," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement released after Hirsch's arrest. "The tragic end result was the murder of a hard-working employee."

The DA's office said Hirsch was angry that he didn't get enough duck sauce with an order back in November. The restaurant gave him more sauce but he demanded a refund and called the cops when he didn't get one, prosecutors said.

Over the next few months, Hirsch damaged a Great Wall worker's car, made threatening remarks to employees, including Yan, and pulled a gun on one of them, authorities said.

Security camera video from April 30 shows Hirsch driving by Great Wall seven times in about two hours and then following Yan, the DA's office said.

At the request of prosecutors, the judge set parameters for Hirsch's release. He is not allowed near the restaurant or the surrounding area where Yan was killed.

With The Associated Press and FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini.