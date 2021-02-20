Queens carbon monoxide leak injures 8
article
NEW YORK - Eight people were injured and nearly two dozen people evacuated from their homes late Friday following a carbon monoxide leak in Queens.
The Fire Department of New York said it detected high levels of the poisonous gas at a residential building on 81st Street in Jackson Heights.
Four people were taken to a nearby hospital, the FDNY said, while another four were treated at the scene.
