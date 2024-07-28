Queens building fire injures 8, including 2 firefighters

article

Eight people were injured, including two firefighters, after a fire broke out overnight in Queens, according to the FDNY.

A third-alarm fire broke out in the cockloft around 3 a.m. in a two-story building on Liberty Avenue in Jamaica.

The FDNY said the injuries were minor. Five people total were taken to the hospital, the FDNY said.

Officials said 138 fire and EMS personnel responded, and the fire was placed under control at 4:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.