Men in construction gear steal $3M in jewelry from Queens home in broad daylight

The Brief Thieves dressed in construction gear broke into a Queens home in broad daylight earlier this month. The suspects took a safe and jewelry worth more than $3 million. Police are searching for the blue Hyundai Elantra that the thieves got away in.



Police are searching for three people they said broke into a Queens home and stole more than $3 million of jewelry and more.

What we know:

The burglary happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at a home near 160th Street and 84th Drive in Queens.

According to the New York Police Department, three men, including two dressed as construction workers, broke into the home through the back door. They made off with a safe and jewelry, estimated to be worth $3.2 million.

They then drove off in a blue Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Nobody was reported injured.

Dig deeper:

Officers did not have detailed descriptions of what they were wearing. Two of the suspects were wearing neon construction jackets and white construction helmets.

What you can do:

The NYPD is still searching for the suspects, and asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline.