Woman's body found in bag on East Harlem sidewalk, police say

The Brief Police found an unidentified woman’s body inside a bag Monday evening in Harlem. Officers responded to East 124th Street and Park Avenue after a call from MTA Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the medical examiner is still working to determine her cause of death.



A woman’s body was found inside a bag on a Harlem sidewalk Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Officers say they responded around 6:30 p.m. to a call from MTA Police about an unconscious woman at East 124th Street and Park Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found an unidentified female lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The NYPD confirmed the woman’s body was inside a bag.

The city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and the woman’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.