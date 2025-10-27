Woman's body found in bag on East Harlem sidewalk, police say
NEW YORK - A woman’s body was found inside a bag on a Harlem sidewalk Monday evening, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Officers say they responded around 6:30 p.m. to a call from MTA Police about an unconscious woman at East 124th Street and Park Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found an unidentified female lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive.
Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.
The NYPD confirmed the woman’s body was inside a bag.
The city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing, and the woman’s identity has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.