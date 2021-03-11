Starting April 1, NY quarantine requirement ending for all domestic travelers

article

The quarantine requirement for all people entering New York from another U.S. state or territory will no longer be required starting April 1, announced the Cuomo administration Thursday.

With COVID rates improving across the state, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the quarantine was no longer mandatory but encouraged all travelers to continue the COVID protocol as an added precaution.

All travelers would still be required to fill out the Traveler Health Form when arriving in New York and all international travelers must continue to follow the quarantine mandate.

"New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day," said Cuomo. "As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14.

Travelers must also continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated).

Also, travelers must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

"To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing," said Cuomo.