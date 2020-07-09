Putnam County warns of possible coronavirus exposure at grocery store

article

The health department in Putnam County is warning people who shopped at a grocery store in Carmel that they could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The store in question is the TOPS Friendly Markets. The store is located on Route 6.

Anyone who worked or visited the store on July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or on July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. could have been exposed.

No other details on whether it involves an employee or shopper were released.

Health officials asked that anyone who was linked to the store at that time to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

They say that testing information is available at the health department website or by calling the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.