Push to get young people to vote on Primary Election day

Tuesday is Election Day in New York, but a new study is showing that not a lot of young people are hitting the polls to make their voices heard.

In the June primaries, two-thirds of voters in New York City who showed up were age 50 and older. This is according to data the AARP obtained through the filing of the freedom of information act.

The numbers show that in the Bronx and on Staten Island, four out of five voters were 50 and over. The AARP says this voter block is turning out to demand action on issues including Medicare, Social Security, post-retirement living, and housing for seniors.

While notable, the rise of the 50+ voting block means one group is slipping. And data shows that to be younger voters ages 18 to 29. That group constituted just 18% of the vote last year.

The AARP release came on the same day as NYC Votes, the voter engagement campaign the city’s campaign finance board announced the appointment of 19 youth ambassadors to increase civic engagement amongst the youngest voters.