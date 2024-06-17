NYPD rescues puppies after woman illegally sold them inside a bag: VIDEO

Puppies have been rescued after officers saw a woman was illegally selling them inside a hot bag in Queens, the NYPD said.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, officers were on Beach Channel Drive and Horton Avenue when they found a woman attempting to purchase a puppy from another woman at the location.

Police said when the would-be buyer asked if there were any other puppies for sale, the officers observed the seller retrieve a sack and heard her state there were more dogs inside.

Police then took the sack which was tied shut. When an officer cut the bag open, there were five pitbull puppies inside.

"Thankfully, the distressed puppies were rescued before they were seriously injured," the NYPD posted on X.

Video footage shows the officers taking the dogs out of the bag.

Police then arrested the woman, identified as Shirley Medina.

Police said the dogs were taken to the ASPCA in Manhattan to be evaluated.

Medina has been charged with six counts of torturing and injuring an animal, six counts of neglect of impounded animal, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.