Puppies blamed for multi-state infection outbreak

Puppies may be the cutest version of man’s best friend, but they might also be making people sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dogs have been linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that is resistant to multiple drugs. The report comes on the heels of an outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni that has spread to 30 states.

The agency says that so far 30 people have been infected, but no deaths have been reported.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and last for roughly one week. However, people usually recover without antibiotics.

To avoid infection, the CDC is urging pet owners to wash their hands and make sure all new dogs see a veterinarian for a checkup.