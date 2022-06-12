National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to NYC

Image 1 of 8 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Participants march during the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade returned to the streets of New York City on Sunday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marchers made their way along 5th Avenue in Manhattan for the yearly celebration that honors the 3.2 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and the culture, art, and achievement of Puerto Ricans.

This year's parade was dedicated to the municipality of Cida, Puerto Rico, which is known as the Town of Eternal Spring.

"A little rain didn't stop the largest Puerto Rican population outside of La Isla del Encanto itself from taking the streets to show their pride!," Mayor Eric Adams, who attended Sunday's parade tweeted.

"Rain or shine, grateful to be together again to celebrate the Puerto Rican community after two long years away!" New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted.

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade was U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.