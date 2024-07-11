PSE&G responds to possible gas leak in Union City, NJ

A gas-like substance was seen billowing from the road causing street closures in Union City, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

SkyFOX shows the smoky vapor shooting into the air and onto the street near Summit Avenue.

PSE&G utility, police, and fire crews were responding and there were reports of nearby evacuations.

Street closures and diversions are expected.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown at this time whether a gas line was ruptured or if the incident was related to nearby construction work.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.