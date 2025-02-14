Protests erupt after transgender references erased from Stonewall Monument website

The Brief Protesters rallied at the Stonewall National Monument after the National Park Service removed transgender references from its website Activists and officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, condemned the changes as an attempt to erase transgender history Advocates plan to push for the restoration of transgender references and challenge the federal policy restricting gender recognition.



Hundreds gathered at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Friday to protest the removal of transgender references from the National Park Service website.

What we know:

The protest was sparked by the National Park Service removing the letters T and Q from LGBTQ+ references on the website, replacing them with "LGB rights movement."

The monument, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, remains dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, but activists argue the changes undermine the contributions of transgender individuals, particularly transgender women of color.

The backstory:

The Stonewall National Monument was designated in 2016 by President Barack Obama. Last year, a $3.2 million visitor center opened at the site, supported by private donations and a $450,000 contribution from the National Park Service.

The changes come as part of a broader Trump administration policy restricting federal recognition of gender to biological sex at birth. Conservative groups have praised the move, while medical professionals argue that gender is a spectrum.

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the edits, calling them "cruel and petty."

"We will continue to exist, no matter what this administration throws at us," said Laura Li Creen, a transgender youth who spoke at the protest.

Protesters also blasted federal lawmakers from New York, demanding that Senator Chuck Schumer and Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries to "get your [expletive] together and fight back."

Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, accused officials of attempting to "cis-wash LGBTQ history."