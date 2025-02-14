Protests erupt after transgender references erased from Stonewall Monument website
NEW YORK - Hundreds gathered at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Friday to protest the removal of transgender references from the National Park Service website.
What we know:
The protest was sparked by the National Park Service removing the letters T and Q from LGBTQ+ references on the website, replacing them with "LGB rights movement."
The monument, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, remains dedicated to LGBTQ+ history, but activists argue the changes undermine the contributions of transgender individuals, particularly transgender women of color.
The backstory:
The Stonewall National Monument was designated in 2016 by President Barack Obama. Last year, a $3.2 million visitor center opened at the site, supported by private donations and a $450,000 contribution from the National Park Service.
The changes come as part of a broader Trump administration policy restricting federal recognition of gender to biological sex at birth. Conservative groups have praised the move, while medical professionals argue that gender is a spectrum.
What they're saying:
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the edits, calling them "cruel and petty."
"We will continue to exist, no matter what this administration throws at us," said Laura Li Creen, a transgender youth who spoke at the protest.
Protesters also blasted federal lawmakers from New York, demanding that Senator Chuck Schumer and Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries to "get your [expletive] together and fight back."
Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, accused officials of attempting to "cis-wash LGBTQ history."
