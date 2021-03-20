Protesters gather in NYC to demand Cuomo's ouster as scandal widens

Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment was in attendance at a rally in Washington Square Park on Saturday demanding Cuomo's removal from office.

As of Saturday afternoon, eight women have come forward accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment, and the pressure is growing on Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to begin impeachment proceedings.

"Speaker Heastie, do the right thing. Do your job," Boylan said at the protest.

Heastie may hold the key to Cuomo's future. Last week, the Assembly Speaker did in fact authorize an impeachment investigation, but he reportedly told fellow Democrats in the legislature to hold off until the full investigation was complete.

Cuomo has continued to staunchly deny that he did anything wrong and that all of his relationships with employees he viewed as friends and that his actions may have been misinterpreted.

A lawyer for Cuomo admitted on Friday that Cuomo kisses men and women on the cheek and that none of this is remarkable.

