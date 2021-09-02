Prosecutors: Sex assault charges fairly filed against NY doc

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
25
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Nassau County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:07 AM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:46 AM EDT, Hunterdon County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

Prosecutors: Sex assault charges fairly filed against NY doc

By AP Reporter
Published 
Bergen County
Associated Press
84ed5f82-GAVEL-courts-lawsuit-ruling-judge_1568150016615_7649489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg article

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors urged a judge Thursday to reject claims by a former New York doctor that his guilty plea in state court in a sex abuse case means he can’t be prosecuted in federal court on sex assault charges.

In papers in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors defended their charges against Robert A. Hadden, calling it an "absurd contention" to say they can't prosecute because Hadden in 2016 pleaded guilty under a state plea deal, admitting to forcible touching and one count of a criminal sex act.

They urged rejection of defense arguments contending that federal prosecutors were a puppet of the New York County District Attorney’s Office.

Hadden, 63, of Englewood, New Jersey, was arrested a year ago and has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing the former New York gynecologist of singling out young and unsuspecting victims for abuse, including a young girl he’d delivered at birth.

Prosecutors said they began their probe last year before obtaining an indictment charging Hadden with sexually abusing dozens of female patients from approximately 1993 to 2012 while trying to make the victims believe that the sexual abuse was appropriate and medically necessary.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The indictment said Hadden sexually abused patients, including multiple minors, at his medical offices and Manhattan hospitals while he worked as a medical doctor at Columbia University and at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The indictment detailed what it described as the abuse of one minor female and five adult women who traveled from out of state to see Hadden.

Hadden remains free on $1 million bail.

A message seeking comment was sent to Hadden's defense lawyers.