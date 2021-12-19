Prosecutor: Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 in New Jersey

article

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two people at a New Jersey apartment complex over the weekend.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office said Sunday that Lakewood Township police and the county sheriff's office crime scene investigation unit are taking part in the investigation of "what appears to be a double homicide that occurred earlier this morning."

"We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

Capt. Greg Staffordsmith, a police spokesman, told NJ.com that the two people were killed at the Brettwood apartments. The names of the victims and details about the circumstances of their deaths weren't immediately released.