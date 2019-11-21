Program encourages SNAP users to buy healthy food

“Get the Good Stuff” is a new program from the New York City Department of Health that aims to encourage SNAP users to buy healthy food. It matches dollar-for-dollar certain healthy foods that are purchased by recipients of SNAP benefits, formerly the city’s food stamp program.

“And while SNAP plays a critical role in reducing hunger and improving food security, in a city as expensive as ours it still can be difficult to make hard-earned dollars last an entire month,” said Dr. Torian Easterling, M.D., Wellness Director for the Department of Health.

Eligible foods include fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables without added salt, sugar or fat, as well as dried or canned beans and lentils.

For every dollar spent on those at checkout, the same amount is placed on a card for use during the next visit.

Participants can earn up to $50 in incentives each day.

The program is already in three grocery stores in the Bronx and Jamaica, Queens, and will expand to Brooklyn in January.