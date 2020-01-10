Production on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot halted after showrunner steps down

Production on the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot has reportedly halted following the exit of showrunner Terri Minsky, who is also the creator of the original Disney Channel series.

Minsky stepped down from her role on the Disney+ series after filming two episodes, according to Variety, which first reported her departure. Filming on the project began in November of last year.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

“After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Disney has placed the project on hiatus until it is able to bring another showrunner on board.

The planned reboot, which stars Hillary Duff and several returning cast members from the original series, picks up with Duff’s title character Lizzie turning 30 and working her dream job as an interior designer’s assistant in New York.

The original “Lizzie McGuire,” which became a classic among millennials, chronicled the life of a 13-year-old girl navigating her way through the trials and tribulations of middle school. The show ran for two seasons on Disney from 2001-2004.

