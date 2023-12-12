Pro-Palestinian protests head to United Nations amid U.S. ceasefire resolution

article

More pro-Palestinian rallies are expected to take place on Tuesday.

According to community organization group, Within Our Lifetime, an "emergency protest" is being held outside the United Nations Headquarters in Midtown.

At 4 p.m., the grassroots organization MPower Change is hosting a protest at the Citibank's headquarters near Tribeca.

The group says its concern is Citi’s financial support for Israel’s military.

The overall response comes after the United States vetoed a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza on Friday.

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey pleaded with the Biden administration to drop its opposition to the cease-fire but their meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place after the vote.

Many supporters considered the move by the U.S. to be devastating and warned of more civilian deaths and destruction as the war heads into its third month.

Protests calling for a Gaza cease-fire have increased and tensions are at an all-time high in response to the decision.

Pro-Palestinian supporters, including those in New York City, planned a "global strike for Gaza" on Monday.

Also on Monday, more than 40 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday by U.S. Capitol Police officers. The group was calling for a cease-fire in Gaza while illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space.

In a 13-1 decision, the United States stood alone with the United Kingdom abstaining from the vote completely.

The resolution was backed by almost all the other Security Council members and a dozen other nations. France and Japan were among those supporting the call for a cease-fire.

Last weekend, the group led a rally where protesters flooded the Brooklyn Musuem Saturday, for a ‘Flood Brooklyn for Gaza’ rally.

Last month, pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times, accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The demonstration saw thousands march through Midtown Manhattan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.