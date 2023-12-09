Pro-Palestinian rally set to take place at Brooklyn Museum

article

Protests are expected to take place for a ‘Flood Brooklyn for Gaza’ rally at the Brooklyn Musuem Saturday afternoon.

According to an Instagram post from Within Our Lifetime, a group with nearly 150,000 followers, the demonstration will start at the Brooklyn Museum around 1 p.m. and end at City Hall.

This will be yet another demonstration disrupting everyday New York City life as the Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza.

Last weekend, the group led a rally where protesters flooded roadways on the Williamsburg Bridge.

In video provided to FOX 5 NY, chants of "New York did nada … long Live the Intifada" and "five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terror state" were heard.

According to the community organization group, Saturday's rally will be in honor of the First Intifada.

What is an Intifada?

The word that means "shaking off" in Arabic was coined to describe an uprising against Israel’s military occupation that erupted in 1987. It ended in 1993 with an agreement of mutual recognition between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

What became known as the first intifada was marked by widespread Palestinian protests and a fierce Israeli response. In the second uprising, which began in 2000, Palestinian militants carried out deadly suicide bombings on buses and at restaurants and hotels, eliciting crushing Israeli military reprisals.

The second uprising pitted Palestinian militant groups against a far more powerful Israeli military. Over 4,000 people died, including vast numbers of civilians. Roughly three times as many Palestinians as Israelis were killed.

Israeli crackdowns upended Palestinian lives, including placing tight restrictions on movement that choked the fledgling economy. For Israelis, especially during the frequent bombings of the second intifada, stepping onto a bus or going out to a restaurant was terrifying.

Those events were initially fueled by widespread participation. Many Palestinians in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — areas captured by Israel in 1967 and claimed by the Palestinians for their state — joined in the protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.