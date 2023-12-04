Pro-Palestinian protest floods Williamsburg Bridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters appeared to flood roadways on the Williamsburg Bridge Monday afternoon, another demonstration disrupting everyday New York City life as the Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza.

According to an Instagram post from Within Our Lifetime, a group with more than 114,000 followers, Monday's demonstration began at 2:30 p.m. at North 8th Street and Bedford Avenue, a bustling commercial district in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

By 4:30 p.m., protesters began traversing the Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan. In video provided to FOX 5 NY, chants of "New York did nada … long Live the Intifada" and "five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terror state" could be heard.

In SkyFOX video, the demonstration appears to have blocked traffic on the bridge's westbound lanes.

It is unclear where the demonstrators are headed.

These New York City protests are held as Israel’s military has called for more evacuations in southern Gaza as it widens its offensive aimed at eliminating the territory’s Hamas rulers. The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the death toll in the territory since Oct. 7 has surpassed 15,500. Israel says it targets Hamas operatives and blames civilian casualties on the militants, accusing them of operating in residential neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.