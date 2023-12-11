Several NYC pro-Palestinian rallies expected Monday for 'Global Strike for Gaza'

Check below for locations and times of planned protests and demonstrations across New York City.

Pro-Palestinian supporters, including those in New York City, plan to join a "global strike for Gaza" to demand a ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

The call for a global strike comes after protests erupted across the world over the weekend when the United States vetoed a United Nations ceasefire resolution.

Groups like Within Our Lifetime, with nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram, are calling for a worldwide strike: no spending, travel, work or school.

"If you are self-employed, choose to not work and let others know. If you are [an] employee, let them know why you are on strike, and if you can’t for any reason share why, call in sick," the group posted.

According to a tweet from The People's Forum, an account with over 33,000 followers, supporters were urged to picket Monday morning in front of the New York Times building at 8th Ave. and 40th St. in Manhattan.

Videos across the social media platform "X" showed dozens of people holding signs and chanting in front of the building.

Also happening Monday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., a vigil is being held at 720 W. 181st St., according to Uptown For Palestine – an Instagram account with over 1,000 followers. The account said a vigil will be held "every week until a permanent ceasefire."

That event is followed by a "Queers for Liberated Palestine March Rally" at 6 p.m. at Barclays Center, according to Queers for a Liberated Palestine – an Instagram account with over 4,000 followers.

Last month, pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the lobby of The New York Times, accusing the media of showing a bias toward Israel in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The demonstration saw thousands march through Midtown Manhattan. A group of demonstrators led by media workers calling themselves "Writers Bloc" entered the atrium of the Times building carrying a banner calling for a cease-fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pro-Palestinian protesters holding banners and Palestinian flags gather to stage a demonstration in streets and march through the streets in New York. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

They remained for over an hour, reading off the names of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza, including at least 36 journalists whose deaths had been confirmed since the war began.

They scattered editions of a mock newspaper — "The New York War Crimes" — that charged the media with "complicity in laundering genocide" and called on The Times’ editorial board to publicly back a cease-fire.

Photos showed the word "Lies" painted across the doors of the Times headquarters.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 17,400 people in Gaza — 70% of them women and children — and wounded more than 46,000, according to the Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry, which says many others are trapped under rubble.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

