Pro-Palestinian protesters appear to attempt CCNY campus takeover

The Brief Students have reportedly gathered on the quad at City College of New York to protest the war in Gaza. The CCNY Medical School's campus was closed after students announced they had set up a "liberated zone." Supporters of the protesting students have gathered outside of the schools' gates.



A group of students have reportedly gathered on the quad at City College of New York to protest the ongoing war in Gaza.

The campus of the CCNY Medical School was reportedly closed after students announced that they had set up a "liberated zone" inside.

Supporters of the protesting students gathered outside of the school's gates in Manhattan.

In a post on X, Within Our Lifetime posted in support of the protest, which demands CUNY divest itself from Israel and calls for support for the "Hilmi Al-Faqaaqi Liberated Zone."

This is a developing story.