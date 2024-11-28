Dozens arrested in Midtown during protests at Macy’s parade: police

article

Dozens were arrested at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade early Thursday during what appeared to be Israeli-Hamas War-related demonstrations along the parade route, police said.

Officials said nearly 30 people were arrested after a disruption around 9:30 a.m., near 6th Avenue and West 55th Street.

While the exact number of arrests remains unclear, authorities suggested additional charges could follow as investigations continue.

The NYPD reiterated its focus on maintaining safety and order.