Search for missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie

Authorities at Princeton University are searching for a student who has been reported missing for several days. They are now using a helicopter, drones, and watercraft in an effort to locate her.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen Friday at about 3 a.m. in the area of Scully Hall.

She is 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a light brown complexion.

The New Jersey Ivy League school says that as part of the continuing efforts to find the class of 2024 student there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus.