Expand / Collapse search

Kate, Princess of Wales, leaves London hospital after abdominal surgery

Published 
Updated 7:46AM
British Royal Family
Associated Press
hospital-kate.jpg article

(LEFT) Police officers stand guard outside the London Clinic in London on January 18, 2024 where Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent surgery. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) (RIGHT) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the

Expand

LONDON - The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery at a private London clinic, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday.

The wife of Prince William underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 for an undisclosed condition. The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,'' the palace said.

The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

Kate Middleton hospitalized after surgery

Kensington Palace officials say the Princess of Wales will remain in the hospital for at least 10 days after a planned abdominal surgery She has postponed upcoming engagements, palace officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, King Charles III remains hospitalized at the same clinic after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure, which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Prince William faces ‘emotional stress' as Kate Middleton, King Charles reveal medical procedures: expert

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.