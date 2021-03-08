Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle are relying on inheritance from Princess Diana

article

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview with his wife Meghan Markle that he has been relying on an inheritance she left to support his family in Santa Barbara.

The pair says they were "cut off' financially from the royal family last year.

"I’ve got what my mum left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this. I think she saw it coming," Harry said in the TV interview, as reported by Buzz Feed.

Harry: Queen, Prince Philip not part of conversations over Archie's skin tone

He said he thought his mother had a sense that he may need the money to survive after her own struggles with the royal family and the tabloids.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 while being chased by the paparazzi.

Harry: Stepped back from royal duties for 'mental health'

"I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said, adding, "because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us."

