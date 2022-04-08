Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:12 AM EDT, Fairfield County
23
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:45 AM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:20 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM EDT until SAT 5:14 AM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:03 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:25 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
from FRI 10:53 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Rockland County, Bergen County, Hudson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:03 AM EDT, Orange County, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:53 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:31 AM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:39 AM EDT until FRI 8:19 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM EDT until FRI 11:37 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County

Priest dies after stabbing on seaside promenade in Egypt

By Wire report
Published 
World
Associated Press

CAIRO - A knife-wielding man mortally wounded a Coptic priest in an attack at the popular seaside promenade in the northern city of Alexandria on Thursday evening, Egypt's interior ministry said.

The ministry said the priest died while being treated for his wounds. It said the suspected attacker had been arrested.

The priest was identified by the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria as Arsanious Wadid, 56. It said he had served at a local parish.

Sectarian violence is not uncommon in Egypt, where an Orthodox Christian minority, the Copts, is believed to be among the world’s oldest Christian communities.

Christians make up more than 10% of Egypt’s mostly Muslim population. Violence between communities occasionally erupts, mainly in rural communities in the south. Islamic extremists have also targeted Christians in the past.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, who heads Egypt’s Al-Azhar — the highest institution of Sunni Islam in the Muslim world — condemned the attack, warning that such acts "might instigate religious wars."

"The Grand Imam affirms that homicide is a major sin that arouses God's wrath and is punishable in the afterlife," read the statement posted on Al-Azhar's Facebook page.

On Friday, the Coptic Church posted photos on social media showing dozens attending Wadid's funeral at the Saint Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria. Priests stood around the open casket, a bible was placed on the slain priest's chest and a cross around his neck.

In a statement, the Coptic Church mourned him as "a martyr" who was killed in a "treacherous" act.