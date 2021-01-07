Expand / Collapse search

Price drops $23 million on Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Real Estate
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The former Upper East Side mansion owned by Jeffrey Epstein the convicted sex offender who killed himself in jail while awaiting a new trial has reportedly had a big price cut.

The executors of Epstein's estate have reportedly dropped the price tag from $88 million to $65 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.  That is a 26% price drop.

The townhouse is located on East 71st Street and is about 28,000-square-feet.

The townhouse where the financier Jeffrey Epstein is accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls is one of the largest private homes in Manhattan. The seven-story residence is at 9 East 71st Street, between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Photographed on July 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Another Epstein home in Palm Beach, Fla. previously sold.  That home had listed for $22 million but the final sales price was unavailable. The new owner reportedly planned to demolish it to construct a new home on the land.